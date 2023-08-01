Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,277,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,858,599 shares.The stock last traded at $3.91 and had previously closed at $4.10.

INVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.60 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 2,497.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

