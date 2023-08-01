Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 24,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, July 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,565,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.97. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 99,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

