Inseego (INSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Inseego Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,423. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inseego

About Inseego

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Inseego by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,267 shares of the technology company valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 76.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,562 shares of the technology company valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

