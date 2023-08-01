Inseego (INSG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million. On average, analysts expect Inseego to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Inseego Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,423. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
About Inseego
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.
