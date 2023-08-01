Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells 19,519 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $103,688.10.

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20.

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 746,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,717. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $747.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,678,000 after buying an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,482,000 after buying an additional 618,000 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

