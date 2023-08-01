Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells 19,520 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 19,520 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $295,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 651,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,848,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. 2,001,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.75.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 61.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 0.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

