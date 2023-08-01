Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Sells 11,788 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 11,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $104,441.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Icosavax stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Icosavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts expect that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
