Insider Selling: Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) VP Sells 41,200 Shares of Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Masco Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Masco stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $61.46. 1,153,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Masco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Masco by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Masco by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

