Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,183,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,248,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.98. 532,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Yelp by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Yelp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

