Insmed (INSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Insmed to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter. Insmed has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Insmed stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The company had a trading volume of 458,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,323. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,737,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,977,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 33.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,768,000 after purchasing an additional 129,286 shares during the period.

INSM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

