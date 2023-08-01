Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2023

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Insperity Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $19.87 on Tuesday, hitting $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.16. Insperity has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Get Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.