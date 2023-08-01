Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. Insperity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.35-$5.32 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Insperity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insperity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $19.87 on Tuesday, hitting $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,397. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.16. Insperity has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 113.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

