Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,910. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $330.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inspired Entertainment
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.