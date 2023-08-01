Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 199,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,910. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $330.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSE shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

