Intact Financial (IFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.69 per share for the quarter.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Intact Financial stock traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$194.10. 225,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$198.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$197.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$182.01 and a 52-week high of C$209.57.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.22.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.