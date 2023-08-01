Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.59. 8,643,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,668,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

