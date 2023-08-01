Intellectus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,006 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

GBIL traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $99.65. The company had a trading volume of 552,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,823. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

