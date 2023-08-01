Intellectus Partners LLC Has $235,000 Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 97,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 78,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARA remained flat at $16.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,507,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,861,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

Insider Activity

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

