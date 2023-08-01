Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,794,000 after purchasing an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. 9,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average is $76.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

