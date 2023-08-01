Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.55. The company had a trading volume of 85,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,569. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 106.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.