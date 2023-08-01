Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Update

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inter & Co, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 142,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $197.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.98 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 89,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Featured Articles

