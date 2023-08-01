International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Shares Gap Down to $33.83

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.83, but opened at $32.13. International Game Technology shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 368,597 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in International Game Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Further Reading

