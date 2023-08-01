Intrepid Potash (IPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intrepid Potash to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.10. 63,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,444. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,677,081 shares in the company, valued at $33,021,724.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 41,858 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $835,904.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,635,223 shares in the company, valued at $32,655,403.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 43,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $863,248.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,677,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,021,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $30,649,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 878.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intrepid Potash in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

