Intrust Bank NA Acquires 1,100 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in National Grid were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.87) to GBX 1,050 ($13.48) in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,275 ($16.37) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.05) to GBX 1,280 ($16.43) in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Down 2.2 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

NYSE NGG traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 279,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $74.48.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $2.3458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.