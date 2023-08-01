Intrust Bank NA Buys 2,263 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. 5,874,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,015,551. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

