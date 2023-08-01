Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of SONY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.46. 171,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,859. The company has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

