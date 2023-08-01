Intrust Bank NA Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,325,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,758,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,758,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,845.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,301 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

