Intrust Bank NA Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Down 2.7 %

NTR stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 978,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,160. The company has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.