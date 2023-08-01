Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,472 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 710,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 21.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in General Motors by 110.9% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 14.3% in the first quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 7,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. 4,830,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,564,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

