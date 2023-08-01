Intrust Bank NA Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,073. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

