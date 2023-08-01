Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.82.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company had a trading volume of 287,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.20. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

