Intrust Bank NA Purchases 324 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 1,562,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,556,034. The firm has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

