Intrust Bank NA Raises Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.31. 957,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.10. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

