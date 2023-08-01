Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.29. The company had a trading volume of 435,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.