Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Purchased by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 812,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,667. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0683 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Articles

