Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Bought by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

PDN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.94. 23,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,323. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.19.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

