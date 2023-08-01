Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,557,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. 560,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,552. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

