Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance
KBWY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,773. The company has a market cap of $234.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1182 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.