Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

KBWY traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,773. The company has a market cap of $234.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.1182 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

