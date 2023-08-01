Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $63.62.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
