Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KBWR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.3686 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWR. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $404,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

