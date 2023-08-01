Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Shares of RYF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. 26,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $282.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

