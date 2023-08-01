Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 1.0% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,994 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 554,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,640. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

