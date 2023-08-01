Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 732,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the previous session’s volume of 122,705 shares.The stock last traded at $105.46 and had previously closed at $105.45.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average is $105.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies raised its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

