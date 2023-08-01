Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 0.3% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $77,909,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,430,000 after buying an additional 82,640 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $27.65 on Tuesday, reaching $1,210.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,553. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The company has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,208.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,211.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.