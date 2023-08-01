Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $50.67 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance makes up approximately 5.0% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned 0.91% of Credit Acceptance worth $50,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,450,747 shares in the company, valued at $749,296,318.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,458 shares of company stock valued at $36,515,485. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACC stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $553.10. The company had a trading volume of 85,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,648. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 17.48, a current ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.87. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $617.44.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

