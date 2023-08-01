IonQ Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,495 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 45% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,694 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Westpark Capital downgraded IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,406,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,236. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. IonQ has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that IonQ will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 515,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 440,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IonQ by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 198.1% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.