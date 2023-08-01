iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) Shares Up 1%

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.42. 10,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 40,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN Trading Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Institutional Trading of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN

iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.

