IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IperionX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 18,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. IperionX has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

