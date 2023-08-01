IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.85-$1.15 EPS.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 17.6 %

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $23.09 on Tuesday, reaching $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,546. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,303,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,006,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $95,683.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,087.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,862. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.