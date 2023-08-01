IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-$10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.05 billion-$15.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.26 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.20-10.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.07.

IQV traded down $4.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,165. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

