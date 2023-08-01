IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. IRadimed has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.26-$1.35 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.32 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 29,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $565.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,484. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.