IRadimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect IRadimed to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. IRadimed has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.26-$1.35 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.32 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IRadimed Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.85. 29,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $565.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
IRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
