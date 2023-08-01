Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,250,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Insider Activity at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 778.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $78,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,629. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

