iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SHY)

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2118 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $80.84. 4,956,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594,348. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

