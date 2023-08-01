iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,078,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,783,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,170 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,849,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,732,000 after purchasing an additional 154,175 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,399,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,079,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,641. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

